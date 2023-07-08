Brokerages Set Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Price Target at $80.00

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.25.

TXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 1.6% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the second quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 20.5% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 81,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $67.53 on Monday. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. Textron had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Textron will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.98%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

