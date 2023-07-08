Reviewing YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGA) and Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET)

YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGA – Free Report) and Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares YogaWorks and Wag! Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get YogaWorks alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YogaWorks N/A N/A N/A Wag! Group N/A -821.47% -47.98%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares YogaWorks and Wag! Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YogaWorks $59.59 million 0.00 -$35.19 million N/A N/A Wag! Group $54.87 million 1.38 -$38.57 million ($1.79) -1.13

Insider & Institutional Ownership

YogaWorks has higher revenue and earnings than Wag! Group.

2.5% of YogaWorks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of Wag! Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.4% of YogaWorks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Wag! Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for YogaWorks and Wag! Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YogaWorks 0 0 0 0 N/A Wag! Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

Wag! Group has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 234.16%.

Summary

YogaWorks beats Wag! Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YogaWorks

(Free Report)

YogaWorks, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of yoga studios and training centers. The firm provides yoga space, teachers at studios, training program, workshops, retreats, and online lessons including Vinyasa, Gentle Yoga, Ashtanga, hot yoga, prenatal classes, and community classes. It also offers a variety of fitness classes. Yoga Works was founded by Maty Ezraty, Chuck Miller, and Alan Finger in 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

About Wag! Group

(Free Report)

Wag! Group Co. develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools. Wag! Group Co. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for YogaWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YogaWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.