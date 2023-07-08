Trex (NYSE:TREX) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

TREX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Trex from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on Trex from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Trex from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.13.

NYSE TREX opened at $62.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.54. Trex has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $66.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.13 and a 200-day moving average of $52.76.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Trex had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter worth about $951,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 4.9% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 23,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 2.7% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trex in the first quarter worth about $7,244,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 3.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 50,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

