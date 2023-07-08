Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) vs. Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Critical Analysis

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Free Report) and Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Where Food Comes From and Check Point Software Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Where Food Comes From alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Where Food Comes From 6.75% 12.81% 8.31% Check Point Software Technologies 34.49% 28.35% 14.89%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Where Food Comes From and Check Point Software Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Where Food Comes From $23.96 million 3.31 $1.99 million $0.27 51.67 Check Point Software Technologies $2.33 billion 6.48 $796.90 million $6.55 19.09

Risk and Volatility

Check Point Software Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Where Food Comes From. Check Point Software Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Where Food Comes From, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Where Food Comes From has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Check Point Software Technologies has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Where Food Comes From and Check Point Software Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Where Food Comes From 0 0 0 0 N/A Check Point Software Technologies 3 15 7 0 2.16

Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus price target of $133.91, indicating a potential upside of 7.10%. Given Check Point Software Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Check Point Software Technologies is more favorable than Where Food Comes From.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.8% of Where Food Comes From shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.2% of Where Food Comes From shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Check Point Software Technologies beats Where Food Comes From on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Where Food Comes From

(Free Report)

Where Food Comes From, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates in Verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education. It also offers software as a service; maintenance, support, and software-related consulting services; and web-hosting services, as well as sells hardware. The company serves beef and pork packers, organic producers and processors, and specialty retail chains. The company was formerly known as Integrated Management Information, Inc. and changed its name to Where Food Comes From, Inc. in December 2012. Where Food Comes From, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Castle Rock, Colorado.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile. The company also offers security gateways and software platforms that support small and medium sized business (SMB) to large enterprise data center and telco-grade environments; and threat prevention technologies and zero-day protections. In addition, the company provides cloud network security, security and posture management, cloud workload protection, and cloud web application protection for web applications and APIs; and Check Point Harmony that delivers endpoint and secure connectivity for remote user access. Further, the company provides technical customer support programs and plans; professional services in implementing, upgrading, and optimizing Check Point products comprising design planning and security implementation; and certification and educational training services on Check Point products. It sells its products through distributors, resellers, system integrators, original equipment manufacturers, and managed security service providers. The company has a strategic partnership with Revelstoke to automate detection and response solutions. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Where Food Comes From Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Where Food Comes From and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.