Brokerages Set Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Target Price at $66.54

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.54.

Several research firms have commented on CZR. StockNews.com cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $49.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.97. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 2.90.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $865,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,798.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.43 per share, for a total transaction of $370,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,790,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.