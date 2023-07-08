Head to Head Contrast: Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) & Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO)

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Free Report) and Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Scienjoy and Wejo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Scienjoy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scienjoy 5.86% 9.09% 7.17% Wejo Group -1,282.59% -37,962.51% -353.82%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Scienjoy and Wejo Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scienjoy $283.20 million 0.37 $28.03 million $0.35 8.00 Wejo Group $11.69 million 0.15 -$159.25 million ($1.44) -0.01

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Scienjoy has higher revenue and earnings than Wejo Group. Wejo Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scienjoy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

5.5% of Scienjoy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of Wejo Group shares are held by institutional investors. 33.6% of Scienjoy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Wejo Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Scienjoy has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wejo Group has a beta of 2.91, meaning that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Scienjoy and Wejo Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scienjoy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Wejo Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Scienjoy currently has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,364.29%. Wejo Group has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 9,577.42%. Given Wejo Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wejo Group is more favorable than Scienjoy.

Summary

Scienjoy beats Wejo Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scienjoy

(Free Report)

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. The company operates live streaming platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming, and Hongle Live Streaming names. It also offers technical development and advisory services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Hangzhou City, the People's Republic of China.

About Wejo Group

(Free Report)

Wejo Group Limited engages in the provision of software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud-based software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing vast volumes of connected vehicle data. The company also provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, including traffic management services, and audience and media measurement services; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions comprising software platforms, software analytical tools, data management software, privacy and data compliance software, and business insights and services enablers, as well as data visualization software to OEMs, Tier 1s, and fleet and insurance companies. It serves customers in public and private organizations, including automotive original equipment manufacturers, first tier automotive suppliers, fleet management companies, departments of transportation, retailers, mapping companies, universities, advertising and construction firms, and research departments. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Scienjoy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scienjoy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.