Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.18.

KGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE KGC opened at $4.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 458.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Free Report ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $929.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

(Free Report

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.