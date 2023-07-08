Comparing Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) and Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Free Report) and Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Peoples Financial Services has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synovus Financial has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Peoples Financial Services and Synovus Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Financial Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 Synovus Financial 0 3 5 0 2.63

Valuation and Earnings

Peoples Financial Services currently has a consensus target price of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.58%. Synovus Financial has a consensus target price of $40.04, suggesting a potential upside of 29.71%. Given Peoples Financial Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Peoples Financial Services is more favorable than Synovus Financial.

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and Synovus Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial Services $108.28 million 2.81 $38.09 million $5.00 8.51 Synovus Financial $2.49 billion 1.82 $757.90 million $5.16 5.98

Synovus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial Services. Synovus Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peoples Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Peoples Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Synovus Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Peoples Financial Services pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Synovus Financial pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Peoples Financial Services has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Synovus Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Synovus Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.6% of Peoples Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Synovus Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Peoples Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Synovus Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and Synovus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial Services 27.07% 11.94% 1.06% Synovus Financial 28.04% 19.92% 1.33%

Summary

Synovus Financial beats Peoples Financial Services on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights. In addition, the company offers fiduciary and investment services; investment management, IRA trustee, estate administration, living and life insurance trust, trustee under will, guardianship, custodial/IRA custodial, and corporate trust services, as well as pension and profit-sharing plans. Further, it provides wealth management products and services comprising investment portfolio management, estate and business succession planning, annuities, insurance, retirement plan, and tax planning, as well as education funding strategies; and securities and brokerage, and investor services. Additionally, the company offers small business checking and merchant money market accounts, online and telephone banking, business credit cards, merchant line of credit, and financial checkup services; and remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, safe deposit box, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services. It serves business, non-profit, governmental, municipal agency, and professional customers, as well as retail customers. Peoples Financial Services Corp. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its consumer banking services comprise accepting customary types of demand and savings deposits accounts; mortgage, installment, and other consumer loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfers; internet-based banking services; and bank credit and debit card services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, and trust and financial planning services, as well as provides individual investment advice on equity and other securities. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

