Head to Head Analysis: Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) versus Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN)

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) and Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.3% of Legend Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of Thorne HealthTech shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Legend Biotech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 75.0% of Thorne HealthTech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Legend Biotech and Thorne HealthTech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legend Biotech $117.00 million 97.19 -$446.35 million N/A N/A Thorne HealthTech $228.73 million 1.08 $15.67 million $0.19 24.05

Analyst Ratings

Thorne HealthTech has higher revenue and earnings than Legend Biotech.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Legend Biotech and Thorne HealthTech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legend Biotech 0 2 12 0 2.86 Thorne HealthTech 0 0 4 0 3.00

Legend Biotech currently has a consensus price target of $78.40, indicating a potential upside of 13.80%. Thorne HealthTech has a consensus price target of $6.92, indicating a potential upside of 51.35%. Given Thorne HealthTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Thorne HealthTech is more favorable than Legend Biotech.

Risk and Volatility

Legend Biotech has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thorne HealthTech has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Legend Biotech and Thorne HealthTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legend Biotech N/A N/A N/A Thorne HealthTech 4.24% 1.59% 1.03%

Summary

Thorne HealthTech beats Legend Biotech on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legend Biotech

(Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM). The company also has a portfolio of earlier-stage autologous CAR-T product candidates targeting various cancers, including Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, acute lymphoblastic leukemia , gastric cancer, esophageal cancer, pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, small cell lung cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ciltacabtagene autoleucel. Legend Biotech Corporation was founded in 2014 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey. Legend Biotech Corporation is a subsidiary of Genscript Biotech Corporation.

About Thorne HealthTech

(Free Report)

Thorne HealthTech, Inc., a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions. The company uses the Onegevity platform to map, integrate, and understand the biological features that describe the state of an individual's health, as well as provide actionable insights and personalized data, products, and services that help individuals to take a proactive approach to enhance and maintain their health. It primarily serves healthcare professionals, professional athletes, and professional sports and Olympic teams. Thorne HealthTech, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

