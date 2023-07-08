Barclays Increases Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $42.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CMCSA. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.38.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.61. Comcast has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $43.72.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,222 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 2.5% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.