United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays raised United Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.86.

United Airlines Price Performance

UAL opened at $55.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.52. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $56.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. Equities analysts expect that United Airlines will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth about $247,000. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth about $1,681,000. Solitude Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth about $273,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 308.6% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 49,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 37,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in United Airlines by 6.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

