HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) CEO Sells $4,817,593.44 in Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $4,817,593.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,516,764.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

HP Trading Up 0.7 %

HPQ stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.26. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $35.32.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. HP’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 462.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

