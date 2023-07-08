Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Sells $9,144,360.00 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.01, for a total value of $9,144,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,630,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,264,400.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total value of $7,752,960.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $247.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 393.00, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $258.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $6,910,000. United Bank increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile



Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

