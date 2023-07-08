Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Sells $9,144,360.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2023

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANWFree Report) EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.01, for a total value of $9,144,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,630,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,264,400.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 1st, Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total value of $7,752,960.00.
  • On Monday, May 1st, Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $247.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 393.00, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $258.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.11.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANWFree Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $6,910,000. United Bank increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.