Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Major Shareholder Sells $11,615,865.84 in Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 608,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $11,615,865.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,301,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,826,934.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jeffery Westphal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 28th, Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $14,608,000.00.

Vertex Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ VERX opened at $18.04 on Friday. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $132.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.68 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERX. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 100.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 25.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VERX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Vertex from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vertex from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Vertex from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

