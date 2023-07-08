Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) vs. On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Head to Head Comparison

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) and On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF – Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Himax Technologies and On Track Innovations’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Himax Technologies $1.03 billion 1.16 $236.98 million $0.78 8.81 On Track Innovations $14.88 million 0.00 -$11.66 million N/A N/A

Himax Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than On Track Innovations.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Himax Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Himax Technologies and On Track Innovations, as reported by MarketBeat.

Himax Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.89%.

Volatility and Risk

Himax Technologies has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, On Track Innovations has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.7% of Himax Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of On Track Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Himax Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of On Track Innovations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Himax Technologies and On Track Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Himax Technologies 13.17% 18.24% 9.18% On Track Innovations -63.06% -1,110.80% -62.59%

Summary

Himax Technologies beats On Track Innovations on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Himax Technologies

(Free Report)

Himax Technologies, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices. The company also designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays; in-cell touch and display driver integration single-chip solutions; active matrix organic light-emitting diode ICs; light-emitting diode driver and power management ICs; and liquid crystal on silicon microdisplays for augmented reality (AR) devices and head-up displays for the automotive industry. In addition, it offers complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor image sensors and wafer-level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing, and ultra-low power WiseEye smart image sensing, which are used in various applications, such as mobile phones, tablets, laptops, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical devices, home appliance, artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (AIoT), etc. The company markets its display drivers and display-related products to panel manufacturers, agents or distributors, module manufacturers, and assembly houses or end customers; and non-driver products to camera module manufacturers, optical engine manufacturers, television/AIoT system manufacturers, and various AIoT system integration companies. Himax Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Tainan City, Taiwan.

About On Track Innovations

(Free Report)

On Track Innovations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Petroleum. The company's product portfolio includes readers, controllers and terminals, management software, payment services, and Payment System as a Service (PSaaS). It offers OtiMetry System that incorporates telemetry, sales, and operations into solution with cloud control, and real-time online management and alerts; TRIO-IQ, a telemetry gateway and EMV payment reader; TRIO, a payment device for installation in kiosks and vending machines; UNO-8 and UNO-PLUS contactless readers for unattended retail environments with self-service payment stations, including ATMs, toll roads, access control, and mass transit validators; and controllers and gateways comprises OTI TeleBox, a machine-to-machine controller that enables the communication between machines, and GoBox, a machine-to-machine controller that communicates between machines, cashless readers, and remote servers. The company also provides a terminal management system, which is a cloud-based system that provides real-time control and insights of each machine enabling operators to remotely manage their terminal's fleet; and cloud based vending management system and vending BI. In addition, it offers payment services, including payment service API, an application programming interface; close loop payment that supports close-loop payment cards; and APIs for integration with mobile payment solutions, as well as original equipment manufacturer (OEM) payment solutions. The company's readers are certified by various card associations and support Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, MIFARE, FeliCa, and others. The company was formerly known as De-Bug Innovations Ltd. and changed its name to On Track Innovations Ltd. in July 1991. On Track Innovations Ltd. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.