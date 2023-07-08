Brokerages Set The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) PT at $66.68

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.25.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $56.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $100.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.08 and its 200-day moving average is $63.97.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

