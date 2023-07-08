Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives $44.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.90.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXC. Guggenheim raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Exelon Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. Exelon has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $47.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Research analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 767.1% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

