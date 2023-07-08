Brokerages Set Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target at $45.21

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $41.43 on Wednesday. Comcast has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average is $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 87.88%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,222 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

