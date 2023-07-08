Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Receives $215.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCS. BCS dropped their price objective on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.67) to GBX 190 ($2.41) in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barclays

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Barclays by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 9.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 77,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 11,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 95,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BCS stock opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. Barclays has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 20.97%. Research analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays Company Profile

(Free Report

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

