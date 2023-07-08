Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on Spark Networks from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Spark Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOV opened at $0.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.12. Spark Networks has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $3.85.

Institutional Trading of Spark Networks

Spark Networks ( NYSE:LOV Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.34 million for the quarter. Spark Networks had a negative return on equity of 223.29% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spark Networks will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOV. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in Spark Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 2,581,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 728,500 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Spark Networks by 98.9% during the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 512,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 254,861 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 336,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 30,446 shares during the period.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications in the he United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and France. It focuses on 40+ age demographic and faith-based affiliations. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

