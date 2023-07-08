Brokerages Set Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Target Price at $62.25

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.31.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $291,283,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,290,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Teck Resources by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,084,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,404 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $77,731,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 9,975.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

