Financial Contrast: IDW Media (IDWM) versus Its Rivals

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the "Advertising" industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare IDW Media to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IDW Media and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IDW Media $36.09 million -$750,000.00 -1.70 IDW Media Competitors $1.25 billion $624.22 million 3.63

IDW Media’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than IDW Media. IDW Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A IDW Media Competitors 193 435 611 15 2.36

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for IDW Media and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 70.97%. Given IDW Media’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IDW Media has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares IDW Media and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDW Media -14.40% -20.50% -16.15% IDW Media Competitors -18.66% -33.50% -5.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.9% of IDW Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.5% of IDW Media shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

IDW Media has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDW Media’s competitors have a beta of 0.95, meaning that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IDW Media competitors beat IDW Media on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About IDW Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc., a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist's Editions. The IDW Entertainment segment develops, produces, and distributes content in various formats, including film and television. The company was formerly known as CTM Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

