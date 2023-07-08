Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a speculative buy rating on shares of Air Industries Group in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Air Industries Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIRI opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 million, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $7.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.89 million for the quarter. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Industries Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,210 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

