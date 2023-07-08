Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.71.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARW. StockNews.com upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE ARW opened at $143.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $145.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $174,664.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $174,664.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,838 shares of company stock worth $861,067 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $52,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

