Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercer International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Mercer International from $15.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Mercer International from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mercer International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Mercer International Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC opened at $8.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23. The company has a market cap of $582.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Free Report ) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.82). Mercer International had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $522.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mercer International will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

Institutional Trading of Mercer International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mercer International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Mercer International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 242,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 12,458 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Mercer International by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 66,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Mercer International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Mercer International in the 4th quarter valued at $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Recommended Stories

