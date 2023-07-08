International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) and The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Head to Head Survey

International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Free Report) and The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

International Zeolite has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Sage Group has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares International Zeolite and The Sage Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Zeolite $530,000.00 6.15 -$660,000.00 ($0.02) -3.85 The Sage Group $2.29 billion 5.15 $333.01 million N/A N/A

Profitability

The Sage Group has higher revenue and earnings than International Zeolite.

This table compares International Zeolite and The Sage Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Zeolite -115.94% N/A -56.45% The Sage Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of The Sage Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for International Zeolite and The Sage Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Zeolite 0 0 0 0 N/A The Sage Group 1 3 1 0 2.00

The Sage Group has a consensus price target of $835.60, suggesting a potential upside of 1,714.55%. Given The Sage Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Sage Group is more favorable than International Zeolite.

Summary

The Sage Group beats International Zeolite on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Zeolite

International Zeolite Corp. explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Development, and Retail and Commercial. The company markets and supplies natural zeolite and zeolite-infused products; and develops, markets, and sells industrial commercial products from the production of its properties, as well as supplies raw materials from third party suppliers. It also has interests in the Bromley Creek zeolite project, which consists of one mineral lease and four mineral claims covering approximately 1,134.75 hectares located near Princeton, British Columbia; and the Sun Group zeolite project covering approximately 948.935 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Canadian Zeolite Corp. and changed its name to International Zeolite Corp. in March 2018. International Zeolite Corp. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services. The company also provides Sage 50cloud and Sage 200cloud that provides a range of cloud connected accounting solutions. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

