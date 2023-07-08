Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) versus California Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CABB) Head to Head Analysis

California Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CABB – Free Report) and Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for California Business Bank and Stock Yards Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.



Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Business Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Stock Yards Bancorp 1 2 0 0 1.67

Stock Yards Bancorp has a consensus target price of $71.33, suggesting a potential upside of 59.16%. Given Stock Yards Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stock Yards Bancorp is more favorable than California Business Bank.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

California Business Bank has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stock Yards Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

55.5% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares California Business Bank and Stock Yards Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Business Bank N/A N/A N/A Stock Yards Bancorp 30.58% 14.99% 1.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares California Business Bank and Stock Yards Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Business Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stock Yards Bancorp $340.80 million 3.86 $92.97 million $3.88 11.55

Stock Yards Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than California Business Bank.

Summary

Stock Yards Bancorp beats California Business Bank on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Business Bank



California Business Bank provides various financial products and services for small businesses and entrepreneurs. The company offers various personal and business deposit products; and business and commercial loans comprising SBA, commercial and industrial, and commercial real estate loans. It also provides online and mobile banking, mobile deposit, bill pay, and other services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Stock Yards Bancorp



Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services. This segment also provides securities brokerage services through an arrangement with a third party broker-dealer. The WM&T segment provides investment management, financial and retirement planning, and trust and estate services, as well as retirement plan management for businesses and corporations. It provides services in Louisville, central, eastern, and northern Kentucky, as well as Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

