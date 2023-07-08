Analyzing Man Group (MNGPF) and Its Competitors

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Free Report) is one of 1,202 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Man Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Man Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Man Group N/A N/A N/A Man Group Competitors 378.50% 7.95% 4.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Man Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Man Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Man Group Competitors 1055 4633 6360 111 2.45

Dividends

Man Group currently has a consensus price target of $300.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10,689.95%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 91.00%. Given Man Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Man Group is more favorable than its peers.

Man Group pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Man Group pays out 274.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.4% and pay out 676.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Man Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Man Group N/A N/A 95.09 Man Group Competitors $231.51 million -$3.60 million -48.31

Man Group’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Man Group. Man Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.0% of Man Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Man Group peers beat Man Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Man Group

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities. The firm distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions and to private investors through a global network of intermediaries. Man Group Limited was founded in 1783 and is based in St. Helier, Jersey with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

