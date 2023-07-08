Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) and WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Financial Analysis

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Free Report) and WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.0% of WalkMe shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Destiny Media Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of WalkMe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Destiny Media Technologies and WalkMe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Destiny Media Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A WalkMe 0 4 3 0 2.43

Earnings & Valuation

WalkMe has a consensus price target of $12.21, indicating a potential upside of 38.80%. Given WalkMe’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WalkMe is more favorable than Destiny Media Technologies.

This table compares Destiny Media Technologies and WalkMe’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Destiny Media Technologies $4.02 million 2.09 $150,000.00 $0.04 20.76 WalkMe $245.01 million N/A -$92.63 million ($1.12) -7.86

Destiny Media Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WalkMe. WalkMe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Destiny Media Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Destiny Media Technologies has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WalkMe has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Destiny Media Technologies and WalkMe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destiny Media Technologies 11.32% 13.84% 12.09% WalkMe -37.68% -107.88% -22.63%

Summary

Destiny Media Technologies beats WalkMe on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from music labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast and review the content; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through web-based player or mobile player apps. The company also provides Clipstream, an online video platform for encoding, hosting, and reporting on video playback that can be embedded in third party websites or emails; and playback through its JavaScript codec engine. It markets and sells its products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements. In addition, the company creates a transparent layer for the end-user across any software to ensure immediate and intuitive access to any application, workflow, or resource and can be used by web, mobile, and desktop. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd. and changed its name to WalkMe Ltd. in March 2012. WalkMe Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

