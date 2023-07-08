Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) & Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Financial Comparison

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) and Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Kite Realty Group Trust has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diversified Healthcare Trust has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kite Realty Group Trust and Diversified Healthcare Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kite Realty Group Trust 1 2 4 1 2.63 Diversified Healthcare Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus target price of $24.63, suggesting a potential upside of 10.87%. Given Kite Realty Group Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kite Realty Group Trust is more favorable than Diversified Healthcare Trust.

94.5% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and Diversified Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kite Realty Group Trust 1.17% 0.25% 0.13% Diversified Healthcare Trust -23.42% -11.53% -5.17%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and Diversified Healthcare Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kite Realty Group Trust $802.00 million 6.07 -$12.64 million $0.03 740.58 Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.28 billion 0.46 -$15.77 million ($1.29) -1.89

Kite Realty Group Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Diversified Healthcare Trust. Diversified Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kite Realty Group Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Kite Realty Group Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Kite Realty Group Trust pays out 3,201.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays out -3.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kite Realty Group Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Kite Realty Group Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Kite Realty Group Trust beats Diversified Healthcare Trust on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets. The combination of necessity-based grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers, along with vibrant mixed-use assets makes the KRG portfolio an ideal mix for both retailers and consumers. Publicly listed since 2004, KRG has nearly 60 years of experience in developing, constructing and operating real estate. Using operational, investment, development, and redevelopment expertise, KRG continuously optimizes its portfolio to maximize value and return to shareholders. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned interests in 181 U.S. open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets, comprising approximately 28.5 million square feet of gross leasable space.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of December 31, 2022, DHC's approximately $7.1 billion portfolio included 379 properties in 36 states and Washington, D.C., occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units. DHC is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with more than $37 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022 and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate.

