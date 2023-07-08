Brokerages Set Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Price Target at $70.00

Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $55.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.07. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.29. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

