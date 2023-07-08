Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives $57.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, 92 Resources restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

NYSE:WAL opened at $37.59 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $86.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $910.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Free Report

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading

