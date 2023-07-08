FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives $164.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.20.

FSV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Securities raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FirstService in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $166.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FirstService from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get FirstService alerts:

Institutional Trading of FirstService

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FirstService by 24.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in FirstService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in FirstService by 264.9% in the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in FirstService by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in FirstService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FSV opened at $152.95 on Monday. FirstService has a 52-week low of $112.44 and a 52-week high of $156.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.92 and its 200-day moving average is $140.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 1.08.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.39 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.49%.

FirstService Company Profile

(Free Report

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.