Analysts Set Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Price Target at $13.00

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

GTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Gray Television from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on Gray Television from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Gray Television Trading Up 7.6 %

GTN opened at $8.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Gray Television has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $20.83.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Gray Television had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Gray Television will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is 9.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gray Television

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Gray Television by 4,829.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 460.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gray Television

(Free Report

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

See Also

