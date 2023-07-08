Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

ASUR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Asure Software from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Asure Software from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Asure Software in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Asure Software Stock Performance

ASUR stock opened at $11.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.41 million, a P/E ratio of -22.13, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.29. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.27 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Asure Software will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASUR. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software in the first quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 632.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 1,872.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

