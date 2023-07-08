GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Receives $92.40 Average PT from Brokerages

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEHC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $79.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.75. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.

In other news, CEO Roland Rott sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $191,336.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,058.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

