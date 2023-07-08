ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Receives $3.18 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.18.

Several analysts have weighed in on VRAY shares. BTIG Research downgraded ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer cut ViewRay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 14th. B. Riley cut ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ViewRay in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ViewRay from $6.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY opened at $0.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68. The company has a market cap of $64.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.81. ViewRay has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $4.96.

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.64 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 104.30% and a negative return on equity of 120.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ViewRay will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 9.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 1.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 296,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 448,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, Italy, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

