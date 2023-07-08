Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUU opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. Universal Security Instruments has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 million, a PE ratio of -61.75 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20.
Institutional Trading of Universal Security Instruments
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Universal Security Instruments Company Profile
Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.
