Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) PT Raised to $85.00 at Citigroup

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TOL. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toll Brothers from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.08.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of TOL stock opened at $76.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $79.90.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.70%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $179,187.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,595.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,543 shares of company stock worth $11,628,269 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 131.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 39.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 424,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,460,000 after buying an additional 119,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

