Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $491.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROYUF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Royal Unibrew A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royal Unibrew A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Handelsbanken lowered shares of Royal Unibrew A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Royal Unibrew A/S alerts:

Royal Unibrew A/S Price Performance

Royal Unibrew A/S stock opened at $94.77 on Monday. Royal Unibrew A/S has a 52 week low of $94.77 and a 52 week high of $94.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.36.

Royal Unibrew A/S Company Profile

Royal Unibrew A/S produces, markets, sells, and distributes beer, malt beverages, soft drinks, ciders, and ready-to-drink products. The company also provides carbonated soft drinks, water, wines, spirits, juices, energy drinks, and cocktail products. It offers its products under the Royal Beers, Lapin Kulta, Cido, Craft, Faxe Kondi, Ceres, Faxe, Original Long Drink, Lacplesis, Vitamalt, Mangali, Novelle, Nikoline, Kalnapilis, Egekidle, Supermalt, Polar Monkeys, Lorina, SHAKER, MOKAI, LemonSoda, Nohrlund, Power Malt, Fonti di Crodo, and CULT brands, as well as international brands, such as Heineken and PepsiCo It serves customers in Denmark, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Italy, France, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Unibrew A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Unibrew A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.