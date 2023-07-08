BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.20 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

NYSE BB opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.55.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $373.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.36 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 65.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. On average, analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $61,860.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,848.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 272,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 170,083 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 539,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 94,175 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 267,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 133,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

