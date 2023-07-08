NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $93.20

Shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 93.20 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 93.20 ($1.18), with a volume of 124631 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.10 ($1.19).

NextEnergy Solar Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34, a quick ratio of 13.96 and a current ratio of 13.98. The firm has a market cap of £545.98 million, a PE ratio of 423.18, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 102.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 106.20.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a GBX 1.88 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,636.36%.

Insider Activity

About NextEnergy Solar Fund

In other NextEnergy Solar Fund news, insider Kevin Lyon acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £25,500 ($32,364.51). 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

