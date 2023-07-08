RS Group (LON:RS1) Sets New 1-Year Low at $727.00

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 727 ($9.23) and last traded at GBX 730.80 ($9.28), with a volume of 36805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 744 ($9.44).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RS1. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.33) price objective on shares of RS Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.96) price target on shares of RS Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on RS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,000 ($12.69) price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.60) price target on shares of RS Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RS Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,046.25 ($13.28).

Get RS Group alerts:

RS Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,207.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 809.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 886.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76.

RS Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at RS Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.70 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from RS Group’s previous dividend of $7.20. RS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,500.00%.

In other RS Group news, insider David J. R. Sleath bought 6,222 shares of RS Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 803 ($10.19) per share, for a total transaction of £49,962.66 ($63,412.44). In related news, insider Simon Pryce bought 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 804 ($10.20) per share, for a total transaction of £233,160 ($295,925.88). Also, insider David J. R. Sleath bought 6,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 803 ($10.19) per share, with a total value of £49,962.66 ($63,412.44). Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

RS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.