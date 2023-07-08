Currys (LON:CURY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $45.38

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 45.38 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 47.46 ($0.60), with a volume of 3971309 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.45 ($0.68).

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.67) price target on shares of Currys in a report on Friday, June 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.13. The firm has a market cap of £558.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.93 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 53.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 60.77.

In related news, insider Bruce Marsh acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £30,550 ($38,773.96). Company insiders own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

Currys Plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. The company operates through UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece segments. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

