Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.10

Snowline Gold Corp. (CVE:SGD – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.10 and last traded at C$3.94, with a volume of 515831 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snowline Gold in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Get Snowline Gold alerts:

Snowline Gold Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$556.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 0.80.

About Snowline Gold

Snowline Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Einarson and Rogue projects covering an area of approximately 137,000 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Canada. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowline Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowline Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.