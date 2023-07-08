Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Shares Up 0.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) traded up 0.9% during trading on Thursday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $263.00 to $333.00. The company traded as high as $298.12 and last traded at $297.16. 18,482,126 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 27,437,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $294.37.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Edward Jones raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Huber Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,736 shares of company stock worth $9,488,930 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,573 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $524,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,799 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,634,967 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $756,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,259 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.27.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

