Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $133.15

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 133.15 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 134.05 ($1.70), with a volume of 267317 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135.60 ($1.72).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DLG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 152 ($1.93) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 190 ($2.41) to GBX 180 ($2.28) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.28) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 180 ($2.28) to GBX 175 ($2.22) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 196.90 ($2.50).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,422.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 157.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 170.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

