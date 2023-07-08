Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Receives $17.08 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.08.

COUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Coursera from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Coursera from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Shravan Goli sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $371,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 953,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,650,091.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Shravan Goli sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $371,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 953,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,650,091.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $75,644.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 251,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,345.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 881,850 shares of company stock valued at $10,592,315 in the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coursera Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COUR opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. Coursera has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $147.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.46 million. As a group, analysts predict that Coursera will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

