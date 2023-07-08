Contrasting Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) & WANG & LEE GROUP (NASDAQ:WLGS)

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) and WANG & LEE GROUP (NASDAQ:WLGS – Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Concrete Pumping and WANG & LEE GROUP’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concrete Pumping $401.29 million 1.08 $28.68 million $0.58 13.64 WANG & LEE GROUP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Concrete Pumping has higher revenue and earnings than WANG & LEE GROUP.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concrete Pumping 8.34% 10.30% 3.35% WANG & LEE GROUP N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Concrete Pumping and WANG & LEE GROUP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concrete Pumping 0 0 1 0 3.00 WANG & LEE GROUP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Concrete Pumping currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.14%. Given Concrete Pumping’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Concrete Pumping is more favorable than WANG & LEE GROUP.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.3% of Concrete Pumping shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Concrete Pumping shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Concrete Pumping beats WANG & LEE GROUP on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand. It also leases and rents concrete pumping equipment, pans, and containers. As of October 31, 2022, the company owned a fleet of approximately 970 boom pumps, 90 placing booms, 20 telebelts, 340 stationary pumps, and 100 waste management trucks. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

About WANG & LEE GROUP

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. operates as a construction contractor in Hong Kong and Mainland. The company engages in the contract engineering, installation, and out-fitting of electrical systems, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning systems, fire safety systems, and water supply and sewage disposal systems for the public and private sectors. Its clients range from small startups to large companies. The company serves hospitals, schools and educational institute, hotels, residential development, commercial building, shopping arcade, HKSAR, public utilities, theme park, and data centers. WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Wang & Lee Brothers, Inc.

