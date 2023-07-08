Head-To-Head Survey: illumin (ILLM) versus Its Peers

illumin (NASDAQ:ILLM – Free Report) is one of 142 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare illumin to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares illumin and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio illumin $93.10 million -$580,000.00 176.00 illumin Competitors $892.22 million -$62.38 million -6.23

illumin’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than illumin. illumin is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets illumin -0.40% -4.93% -3.75% illumin Competitors -97.43% -2,068.67% -217.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for illumin and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score illumin 0 0 1 0 3.00 illumin Competitors 533 2853 4607 78 2.52

illumin presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.05%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 26.16%. Given illumin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe illumin is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

illumin has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, illumin’s competitors have a beta of 1.32, indicating that their average share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.8% of illumin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of illumin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

illumin beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About illumin

illumin Holdings Inc., a technology company, provides digital media solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying. In addition, the company offers illumin, an advertising automation technology that provides planning, media buying, and omnichannel intelligence; and allows advertisers to map their consumer journey playbooks across screens and execute in real-time using programmatic technology. It serves Fortune 500 enterprises and small to mid-sized businesses. The company was formerly known as AcuityAds Holdings Inc. and changed its name to illumin Holdings Inc. in June 2023. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

